Daniel Radcliffe "already dramatically bored" of Will Smith drama









The Will Smith and Chris Rock debacle are still pretty fresh in people’s minds, with The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air only taking to the stage to slap the comedian and presenter at the 94th annual Oscar last Sunday.

Despite this, some people are already bored of hearing opinions about the event, with the Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe voicing his ardent opinion on the matter in a recent interview with Good Morning Britain. Appearing on the British morning news programme to promote his new film The Lost City starring Channing Tatum, Brad Pitt and Sandra Bullock, hosts Ben Shepard and Susanna Reid couldn’t resist quizzing him on the recent Academy Awards scandal.

“I’m just so already dramatically bored of hearing people’s opinions about it that I just don’t want to be another opinion adding to it,” he told the programme with a good deal of enthusiasm.

Whilst he refused to discuss the event in greater detail, the actor did explain that he has had to sit through several awards ceremonies throughout his career, with each one providing unique challenges.

“When you’re going on stuff as a kid you’re never quite sure if the joke’s with you or you’re the butt of the joke,” Daniel Radcliffe explained, adding, “So you sort of have a mode of just being like ‘I’ll just keep smiling and laughing and maybe it’ll end soon’”.

Meanwhile, Will Smith has delivered an online apology to Chris Rock in the form of an Instagram post, writing, “I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness”.