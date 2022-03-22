Daniel Radcliffe reveals Rihanna helped him get the role of Weird Al Yankovic









Many were surprised when it was first announced that Daniel Radcliffe had been cast as novelty musician Weird Al Yankovic in an upcoming biopic about the icon. The project was first announced in January of this year and it has already wrapped filming after an 18-day shoot, with the new biopic set to be released via The Roku Channel.

Many big names have been attached to the project, including Evan Rachel Wood who has been cast as Madonna. In addition, The Office star Rainn Wilson will play the role of Dr. Demento which is bound to be an interesting spectacle. Since the film is already in the post-production stage, it is safe to assume that a release date will soon follow.

According to Radcliffe, he got the opportunity to play this eccentric role because of Rihanna. “When I talked to Al for the first time, I was like, ‘I’m immensely flattered by the idea that you would pick me to play you, but like, why me? I’m mystified but excited,” the actor explained, claiming he was very confused at first.

Radcliffe revealed that he thinks he got the role because he sang ‘The Elements’ on the Graham Norton show in front of Rihanna who wasn’t impressed at all. “I sang ‘The Elements’ next to Colin Farrell and a very bemused Rihanna,” the actor said. “I think she was like, ‘Who is this kid, and why is he singing all of ‘The Elements’?”

“I guess Al saw that and was like, ‘This guy maybe gets it,’” Radcliffe added, explaining why Yankovic approached him for the lead role in this upcoming biopic titled Weird: The Al Yankovic Story. “And so he picked me. So I’m very, very lucky, and now I’ve gotten to have accordion lessons with Al. I can go to my grave with that.”

Daniel Radcliffe is @alyankovic. Your first look at #WEIRD is here 🪗 pic.twitter.com/m9BBZndorA — The Roku Channel (@TheRokuChannel) February 22, 2022