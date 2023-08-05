Damon Albarn says “we’re gonna need better drugs” to get us through AI









Blur frontman Damon Albarn has criticised artificial intelligence, labelling it “absurd”.

The Britpop hero asserted, “We’re gonna need better drugs to get us through it”. Detailing further, he added: “It’s absurd. Anyone who has so much time to sing songs through a Michael Buble filter and put them on the internet is a fucking idiot. If the AIs are the future of music, we’re gonna need better drugs to get us through it.”

Albarn’s comments follow that of former Sex Pistols frontman and Public Image Ltd leader John Lydon, who questioned AI earlier this week. He claimed: “It will ultimately make decisions for you“.

Lydon said: “Who’s in charge and who’s feeding the information and giving the guidelines to these artifices? What or where is the moral code? It has infiltrated young people’s minds now to the point of total domination. What will this create?”

Continuing: “My advice is make small steps against this – and get that fucking Siri or whatever out of your house. It will ultimately make decisions for you, and that’s very dangerous.”

Lydon’s account follows growing concern about the use of AI in the music industry from prominent figures, including Stereophonics vocalist and guitarist Kelly Jones. The Welsh musician said that art should be “a real person’s expression from a heart”.

Meanwhile, Slipknot leader Corey Taylor has openly said that he “hates” it, asserting: “Every time people get stoked in front of me about AI, I go, ‘You’re not talking to the right person. You need to go over that way and talk to a dipshit who doesn’t care'”.