Dama Scout announce debut album with new track ‘Emails From Suzanne’









Dama Scout - ‘Emails From Suzanne’ 6.5

London alt-rock group Dama Scout have announced the arrival of their debut album gen wo lai (come with me), and have given a flavour of things to come with the release of the new track ‘Emails From Suzanne’.

‘Emails From Suzanne’ is Dama Scout’s first new material of 2022, and will appear on gen wo lai (come with me) alongside last year’s single ‘Dan Dan Bub’.

The band have explained that the new song pays homage to “the world’s finest vessel of passive aggression, wrought with the sincerest best wishes, high in frequency, low in fidelity – the email.”

Gen wo lai (come with me) comes following Dama Scout’s self-titled EP which was released in 2017. After five years, the group have reassembled to release an album that has been an entirely internal project with all of the material written, recorded, mixed and produced by the band themselves.

Vocalist and guitarist Eva Liu says the lyrics on the album are mainly inspired by her experience growing up in the UK after her parents moved from Hong Kong, “The British part of me was confused by it because kids at school would always make fun of my packed lunches or stuff in my fridge. But then I gradually decided to take ownership of who I am; not being embarrassed about it and not resenting my family for it.”

The new track is a classy, high paced rock out that appears as a modern take on Sonic Youth which is accompanied by a brilliantly strange and disturbing music video.

Dama Scout’s debut album gen wo lai (come with me) will land via Hand In Hive on April 22nd, and is available to pre-order now. Stream ‘Email From Suzanne’ below.