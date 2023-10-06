‘Cyberpunk 2077’ will get a live-action adaptation









The science fiction action video game Cyberpunk 2077 is receiving an adaptation. It will be either a live-action TV show or movie moving into production, according to the game’s developer, CD Projekt Red.

The games studio has formed a collaborative partnership with Anonymous Content, the company that previously produced the likes of the TV shows True Detective and Mr. Robot and the films The Revenant and Spotlight.

It’s believed that the project is more likely to be a TV series rather than a movie as Anonymous Content Studios’ Head of Television Garret Kemble is part of the team, as is Chief Creative Officer David Levine, who previously worked on True Detective, Westworld and Game of Thrones.

The world of Cyberpunk was adapted into an anime series called Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, which arrived on Netflix back in 2022, while the original game saw Keanu Reeves voice one of its characters, Johnny Silverhand.

In a statement on the new production, CD Projekt Red said, “The new project is at an early development stage and has currently commenced searching for a screenwriter to tell a brand-new story set in the world of Cyberpunk 2077. Garrett Kemble, David Levine, Ryan Schwartz, and Bard Dorros will produce on behalf of Anonymous Content alongside Charlie Scully.

The statement continued, “Anonymous Content’s AC Studios will serve as the studio on the project. The project will be developed in close collaboration with the Cyberpunk 2077 creative team. More information about the project will be made available as the partnership between Anonymous Content and CD PROJEKT RED progresses.”

In the meantime, watch the trailer for Cyberpunk: Edgerunners below.