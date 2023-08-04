Crosses announce new album ‘Goodnight, God Bless, I Love U, Delete’









After teasing their new single, ‘Invisible Hand’, Crosses have announced their new album Goodnight, God Bless, I Love U, Delete, marking their first full-length release in nine years.

The duo, consisting of Deftness’ Chino Moreno and Shaun Lopez, will be releasing a 15-song record due for release on October 13 via Warner Records. This follows their latest single release, ‘Invisible Hand’, which came out earlier today with an accompanying cinematic music video.

Goodnight, God Bless, I Love U, Delete features American Run The Jewels rapper El-P on the song ‘Big Youth’ and The Cure’s Robert Smith on ‘Girls Float † Boys Cry’.

“When we started working on Goodnight, God Bless, I Love U, Delete, there was so much more light coming in my life, for numerous reasons,” said vocalist Moreno.

He continued: “There’s a lot more optimism. Even the darker themes are more romanticized and not coming from a place of despair.”

Alongside the album announcement and latest single, Crosses also announced a series of new live dates, including shows at the Masonic Lodge at Hollywood Forever Cemetery, and one East Coast gig, in New York.

Earlier this year, Deftones also celebrated their 20th anniversary by announcing a special new vinyl and merchandise, including including CDs, t-shirts, hoodies, mugs and more collector’s items, such as a beer pong set and incense.

Goodnight, God Bless, I Love U, Delete tracklist

1. ‘Pleasure’

2. ‘Invisible Hand’

3. ‘Found’

4. ‘Light as a Feather’

5. ‘Pulseplagg’

6. ‘Runner’

7. ‘Big Youth’ (feat. El-P)

8. ‘End Youth’ (Reprise)

9. ‘Last Rites’

10. ‘Ghost Ride’

11. ‘Grace’

12. ‘Eraser’

13. ‘Natural Selection’

14. ‘Girls Float † Boys Cry’ (feat. Robert Smith)

15. ‘Goodnight, God Bless, I Love U, Delete’