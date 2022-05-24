Courtney Love claims Johnny Depp saved her life after an overdose in 1995









Hole frontwoman Courtney Love has claimed that veteran actor Johnny Depp saved her life after she suffered an overdose in Los Angeles.

Love relayed the story in a now-deleted video that was posted to the Instagram of her friend Jessica Reed Kraus, saying: “I don’t really wanna make judgments publicly. I just want to tell you that Johnny gave me CPR in 1995 when I overdosed outside The Viper Room”.

Love also said that Depp provided her daughter, Francis Bean Cobain, with support while she was overcoming her addiction, even though they don’t know each other that well, “Johnny — when I was on crack and Frances was having to suffer through that with social workers — wrote her a four-page letter that she’s never showed me on her 13th birthday”.

“Then he sent limos to her school where all the social workers were crawling around — again, unasked — for her and all of her friends to go to Pirates [of the Caribbean],” Love explained. “I’ve never seen one of those Pirates movies, but [Frances] loved them. You know, she said to me when she was 13, ‘Mama, he saved my life.’ And she said it again.”

Love then went on to provide her own thoughts on the ongoing defamation trial Depp has brought against his ex-wife Amber Heard, saying that she understands what it feels like to be “the most hated woman in the world”.

﻿“I’ve been the most hated woman in the world before TikTok and it’s a really… I have a lot of empathy for what that must feel like for Amber,” she said. “Fuck man, wow, can you imagine being her?”

Love did caveat her take by stating, “But if you use a movement for your own personal gain, and you inhabit queer feminist intersectional spaces, and you abuse that moment, then I hope justice gets served whatever it is.”

However, Krauss eventually took the posts down, claiming that only some of Love’s comments were meant to be posted. Then, Love made an Instagram post of her own, clarifying what she meant about Amber Heard.

“The platform accidentally posted a story I didn’t want public… in it I am weaponising snark,” Love wrote. “I want to show neutral support for a friend. I dont want to bully. I’ve been bullied enough. I did not want to express my own bias / internalized [sic] mysoginy.”

She resumed, “The only important takeaway, of what was posted, is that I expressed that we should all stop having ‘fun with schadenfraude’ (look it up: ‘Delight in another’s down fall’) & show sincere empathy for both parties.”

