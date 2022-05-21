Eva Green supports Johnny Depp: "I have no doubt he’ll emerge with his good name"









The ongoing defamation trial against Amber Heard has become a full-blown public event, with each and every segment of the proceedings making it onto social media platforms. In addition to the millions of comments by people on the internet, many celebrities have also weighed in and expressed support for Johnny Depp.

Throughout the trial, Heard has faced a lot of backlash from prominent public figures as well as social media users who have criticised her as well as her legal team. Recently, Chris Rock also expressed his opinions about the legal battle between Depp and Heard by taking Depp’s side and commenting on their toxic relationship.

“Believe all women, believe all women, except Amber Heard. What the fuck is she on?” Rock said. “She shit in his bed! She’s fine, but she’s not shitting fine. She shit in his bed! Once you shit in someone’s bed, you just guilty of everything. What the fuck is going on there? Wow. And they had a relationship after that.”

Eva Green has also voiced her support for Johnny Depp by stating that she believes he will restore his reputation by winning this trial and making things better for his family. This is yet another comment in favour of Johnny Depp alongside others made by the likes of Chris Rock and comedian Bill Burr.

Expressing her support on Instagram, Eva Green revealed that she is hoping for Depp’s victory in this trial so that things return to the way they were for the actor: “I have no doubt Johnny will emerge with his good name and wonderful heart revealed to the world, and life will be better than it ever was for him and his family.”

Follow Far Out Magazine across our social channels, on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.