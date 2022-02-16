Eva Green named her favourite film of all time









Eva Green is known for her versatile performances in a wide range of projects such as romantic dramas and psychological thrillers. She has worked with some of the most prominent filmmakers, including the great Bernardo Bertolucci as well as Tim Burton with whom she worked on multiple films like Dark Shadows.

Born in Paris, Green developed an interest in becoming an actress when she was just a teenager after she saw the wonderful performance of Isabelle Adjani in Truffaut’s The Story of Adele H. which left her mesmerised. Her family was also involved in the world of acting since her mother Marlène Jobert gained prominence as an actress and writer.

Even Green’s father, who was a dental surgeon, acted in one of the greatest films ever made – Robert Bresson’s stunning, overwhelmingly powerful 1966 masterpiece Au Hasard Balthazar. Despite this background, Green’s mother was initially against the idea of her becoming an actress because she was quiet and sensitive in school.

Green herself has acknowledged her struggles with anxiety and has wished that she was a star during the silent film era. Regardless, she has managed to establish herself as one of the biggest names in the acting world and has maintained an active career in television through popular and acclaimed shows such as Penny Dreadful.

In an interview, Green was asked to name the film that had the biggest impact on her and it wasn’t the one that actually inspired her to become an actress. Instead, she selected one of the greatest cinematic projects of the legendary filmmaker Ingmar Bergman. “Cries And Whispers by Ingmar Bergman,” Green answered. “It’s just so beautiful. I think Bergman is a genius: his work is very sensitive.”

An accessible but disturbing work by Bergman, Cries and Whispers is the manifestation of Bergman’s dark vision of human mortality. The film revolves around three sisters who are subjected to all kinds of emotional experiences as one of the siblings is diagnosed with terminal cancer and can only find comfort in the company of her servant.

