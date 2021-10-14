Courtney Barnett releases theme song for new animated series ‘Harriet the Spy’









Australian singer-songwriter Courtney Barnett has just released ‘Smile Real Nice’, a new track penned for Apple TV+’s animated adaptation of Harriet the Spy.

‘Smile Real Nice’ was written to act as the opening theme for the new series, which premieres on the streaming platform this autumn, on November 19th. The series is set to update Louise Fitzhugh’s 1964 children’s novel, bringing new life to classic characters, and will star Beanie Feldstein as the voice of Harriet. Jane Lynch (Wreck-It Ralph, Glee) and Lacey Chabert (Mean Girls) will also take to the vocal booth to act as the voices of Ole Golly and Marion Hawthorne.

It’s clear from the song’s opening lyrics that Barnett has captured the rebel spirit of the new show. She sings: “I don’t wanna be / You don’t wanna be / We don’t wanna be told what to do. No I won’t cut my hair / And I’ll wear whatever I like!”

The singer-songwriter is about to release her third studio album Things Take Time, Take Time, which is set to drop next month. Fans have already been given a taste of what to expect with singles ‘Rae Street’, ‘Before You Gotta Go’ and ‘Write a List of Things to Look Forward To’.

The new record follows 2018’s Tell Me How You Really Feel, which was written over two years and recorded in late 2020 and early 2021 in Sydney and Melbourne. Barnett worked closely with esteemed producer Stella Mozgawa, the drummer of Warpaint.

Elsewhere, Barnett has contributed a cover of The Velvet Underground and Nico’s ‘I’ll Be Your Mirror’ for a recent tribute album that also featured Iggy Pop, Sharon Van Etten, Kurt Vile, and Matt Berninger. The release coincides with Todd Haynes’ new documentary about The Velvets, which combines interviews and previously unseen archive footage to chronicle the chaotic life of one of America’s most enigmatic bands.

Stream the song, below.

