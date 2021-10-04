Courtney Barnett shares “interactive stem mixer” for tracks from new album









Melbourne’s favourite export, Courtney Barnett, has once again pleasantly surprised fans. The musician has shared what is described as an “interactive stem mixer” on her website which allows fans to “listen and play around” with some of the tracks that comprise her upcoming LP, Things Take Time, Take Time.

The player has been designed and created by Raphael Ong and Sean Lim. It uses sliders in the style of those you would get on a studio mixing desk and they adjust the volume of various pieces of instrumentation, including percussion, vocals and guitars.

Using the player, fans are able to tinker with the mixes of some of Barnett’s stellar new songs such as ‘Rae Street’, ‘Before You Gotta Go’ and ‘Write A List Of Things To Look Forward To’. Seemingly, the player is built in a similar vein to the Donda Stem Player that Kanye West has teased fans with but is still yet to release.

Furthermore, Barnett has also announced that more songs will be added to her stem mixer at a later date. It is safe to assume that this will happen after the album’s release on 12 November. Try it out here.

It is shaping up to be a busy end of the year for Courtney Barnett. In September this year, she also had to navigate the calls of plagiarism that were waged against her from parts of the internet. This came after parallels were drawn between the music video for her single ‘Before You Gotta Go’ and her Melbourne peers, Quivers, and their clip for the track ‘You’re Not Always On My Mind’.

Barnett acknowledged the similarities but claimed they were “completely coincidental“. In other news, after the album’s release in November, she is scheduled to embark on her first North American tour in a shocking three years.

Watch the video for ‘Before You Gotta Go’ below.

