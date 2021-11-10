Listen to Courtney Barnett's new anti-lovesong ‘If I Don’t Hear From You Tonight’









Courtney Barnett: 'If I Don't Hear From You Tonight' 7.5

Courtney Barnett has released her care-free new single ‘If I Don’t Hear From You Tonight’, taking the opportunity to announce a string of tour dates across her native Australia.

The new track sees Barnett channelling the half-sung vocal style of Lou Reed, which combined with her ’60s folk meanderings and pleasingly well-formed song structures, gives ‘If I Don’t Hear From You Tonight’ the same timeless appeal that has cemented the Australian singer-songwriter as an essential feature of the modern musical landscape.

‘If I Don’t Hear From You Tonight’ sees Barnett embrace the same influences that rocketed her to success with her breakthrough record The Double EP: A Sea of Split Peas in 2013. However, there’s something punchier and less self-deprecating about this new offering, hinting towards a heightened sensitivity towards her craft and the multitude of creative avenues it contains.

The new single has been released in tandem with a new video that sees Courtney Barnett and her band performing ‘If I Don’t Hear From You Tonight’ on an arid ranch in the middle of the Californian desert. You can check out the video, directed by Claire Marie Vogel, below.

In a statement, Barnett described how her latest single was written in an attempt to revitalise the old fashioned love song: “I think my stance in the past was like: ‘There’s so many love songs and they don’t mean anything,’ but there’s something really special about zooming in on a moment and capturing it,” she said, adding: “[The song] comes from the state of where my head was at – trying to communicate honestly instead of keeping [my feelings] guarded.”

‘If I Don’t Hear From You Tonight’ is the latest offering from Barnett’s third album Things Take Time, Take Time, following the release of ‘Rae Street’, ‘Before You Gotta Go’ and ‘Write A List Of Things To Look Forward To’. The album is set to drop this Friday (November 12) via Marathon Artists.

Following the release of Things Take Time, Take Time, Barnett will embark on an extensive tour in North America starting at the end of this month and running until mid-February. The North American leg will then be followed by a string of dates in Australia, where Barnett will hit stages in Perth, Melbourne, Brisbane and Sydney.