Courtney Barnett releasing compilation to aid reproductive rights groups









Melbourne’s finest export Courtney Barnett has announced the details of her Here And There festival compilation, with the proceeds of which going to aid the fight of reproductive rights groups.

Barnett’s Here And There touring festival kicked off in Kansas City, Missouri, on Monday, and it will stop at 13 more locations before finishing up in Denver, Colorado, on September 3rd. Each night is comprised of a different lineup, with the likes of Wet Leg, Lucy Dacus, and Japanese Breakfast all featuring on the bills.

Now, for the new compilation, some of the artists who are going to appear at Hear And There have contributed, and it is to be released on a limited edition run of 600 cassettes. All funds will be donated to the National Network of Abortion Funds and Advocates For Youth.

The tracklist is made up of rarities in the form of B-sides, demos, and live tracks from an array of artists such as Sleater-Kinney and Julia Jacklin. The record has been previewed by a demo of Barnett’s track ‘If I Don’t Hear From You Tonight’. You can pre-order the record here.

It has been a busy year for Courtney Barnett. She is scheduled to tour the UK and Europe later this year in support of her critically acclaimed latest album, Things Take Time, Take Time. It embarks at Munich’s Neue Theaterfabrik on October 28th before concluding at the Pitchfork Music Festival in London on November 13th.

Here And There: B-Sides, Live Tracks + Demos tracklist:

Julia Jacklin – ‘Vegas Wedding (Demo)’ Bedouine – ‘Wasn’t Me (Live)’ The Beths – ‘Keep The Distance (Demo)’ Faye Webster – ‘Come To Atlanta (Live From Chase Park Transduction)’ Sleater-Kinney – ‘Complex Female Characters (Live)’ Courtney Barnett – ‘If I Don’t Hear From You Tonight (Demo)’ Caroline Rose – ‘Soma (Demo)’ Hana Vu – ‘Maker (Live From The Parking Lot Sessions)’

<a href="https://milkrecordsprojects.bandcamp.com/album/here-and-there-b-sides-live-tracks-demos">Here And There: B-Sides, Live Tracks + Demos by Milk! Records Projects</a>