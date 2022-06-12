Court struggling to locate Ezra Miller amid abuse case









Los Angeles law enforcement has revealed that they are unable to locate awol actor Ezra Miller. The parents of 18-year-old Tokata Iron Eyes were granted a protective order against the actor in a recent court hearing, but Miller has yet to be served the papers.

The papers accuse Miller of “physically and emotionally abusing” the teen. The Times’ report also used the term “grooming”.

Chase Iron Eyes and Sara Jumping Eagle had their interim order of protection for their daughter approved by the judge at the Standing Rock Sioux tribal court in North Dakota last week.

The parents accuse the Justice League, and We Need To Talk About Kevin star of “psychologically manipulating, physically intimidating and endangering the safety and welfare of” their child, who has begun using the name Gibson and, like Miller, uses they/them pronouns.

The order sets out rules that restrict Miller from “contacting or harassing” the 18-year-old or their parents, and also would force them to stay 100 yards away from the family residence in the run-up to the next hearing on July 12th. The court will grant the “relief requested” in the restraining order if Miller does not make an appearance at the July hearing.

Currently, Miller’s whereabouts are unknown. “They move around so much [that] we’re stuck in this legal limbo situation, and we can’t serve them in any place they’re in long enough,” Chase Iron Eyes, an attorney and activist, told the newspaper. “They’ve been flighty. They’ve been avoiding service, and now there’s public pressure mounting on them to make a decision, which makes us very concerned about Ezra’s volatile nature.”

Tokata/Gibson, who is also absent and believed to be with Miller at this time, is 18; however, tribal regulations still consider the parents as legal guardians. The Times report that the parents have made multiple attempts to serve documents in Vermont, where Miller has a residence, and California. When making a wellness check in California this May, Tokata’s mother alleged that Miller assaulted her.

In a recent interview with People, Sara says she has only spoken with her daughter three times since February and felt “monitored” and “interrupted” by Miller. She added that Tokata/Gibson sounded “robotic” over the phone and said, “our daughter’s basically brainwashed”.

Miller first met Tokata/Gibson when they were 23 and 12, respectively, at the Standing Rock Reservation during the 2016 political action to stop the Dakota pipeline. The court documents the family filed allege that Miller exhibited behaviour in a “pattern of corrupting a minor,” that they “took an immediate and apparently innocent liking to Tokata Iron Eyes,” and displayed “cult-like and psychologically manipulative, controlling behaviour”.

The family have also alleged that Miller gave Tokata alcohol, marijuana, and LSD and flew her to places like New York, California, London, Vermont, and Hawaii. In April, Miller was arrested twice in Hawaii for second-degree assault and for disorderly conduct.

On Thursday, Tokata/Gibson uploaded a video to their Instagram page. During the public address, they said: “This is my life. These are my decisions. And I’m disappointed in my parents and the press in every way.”

Other recent uploads made a comment about being “on the loose,” and another referred to Ezra Miller as her “comrade” while labelling her parents as “manipulative” and her father’s allegations as “transphobic.”