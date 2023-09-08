Composer reveals there will be “a lot of music” in ‘Joker 2’









Hildur Guðnadóttir, the composer working on Joker: Folie à Deux, has revealed that the highly-anticipated Joker sequel will be more music-orientated than expected. While it’s unconfirmed whether the movie will be classed as a musical, the announcement has sparked curiosity.

Discussing the new movie, scheduled for release in 2024, in a recent conversation with ComicBook.com, Guðnadóttir discussed how a heavily musical approach affected his score.

“All I can say is there is going to be a lot of music,” Guðnadóttir explained. “That’s all I can give away.”

Guðnadóttir, who composed the score for the first movie in 2019, will return to the soundwaves in the sequel. It appears this time, his services are more prevalent than ever.

It had previously been hinted that Joker: Folie à Deux would be more of a musical tale and that Joaquin Phoenix would return as Arthur Fleck alongside Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn. The director, Todd Phillips, revealed that shooting for the movie wrapped in April.

The musical aspect of Joker: Folie à Deux was initially teased by Zazie Beetz, who returns to her role as Sophie Dumond.

“I think people will be surprised,” Beetz told Variety. “I don’t think it’s going to be what they expect, around it being musical. We all sort of express musically and dancing in our lives day-to-day. I think it’s going to work really well.”

Joker: Folie à Deux is currently scheduled for cinematic release on October 4th, 2024.