Colin Farrell starring in the upcoming detective series 'Sugar'









Colin Farrell is to star in the upcoming Apple TV+ series Sugar, which comes from the mind of I Am Legend and Thor writer Mark Protosevich.

Alongside starring in the show, the Irish actor will also act as an executive producer on the series alongside Protosevich, Simon Kinberg of Deadpool, Audrey Chon of Invasion, Scott Greenberg, and Chip Vucelich. Interestingly, the celebrated Fernando Meirelles of City of God and Two Popes will be the director and executive producer.

Per a report in Variety, the show is a “genre-bending contemporary take on the private detective story” and is set in the city of Los Angeles. Fans of Colin Farrell will remember that he played the detective Raymond “Ray” Velcoro in the second season of HBO’s True Detective in 2015.

It’s been a busy 12 months for Farrell. He recently starred as the villain The Penguin in Matt Reeves’ film The Batman, alongside Robert Pattinson, Zoe Kravitz and John Turturro. A success by all accounts, he is now set to reprise his role as the deformed evil mastermind in a spin-off series for HBO Max, which picks up after the film’s events. It follows The Penguin as he “rises through the darkened ranks” of Gotham city.

Farrell‘s last role on TV came in the BBC series The North Water, a mystery set on a whaling expedition to the Arctic in the Victorian era, based on Ian McGuire’s 2016 novel of the same name. Playing the killer Henry Drax, Farrell starred alongside Stephen Graham and Jack O’ Connell.

Farrell has also reunited with writer and director Martin McDonagh for the film The Banshees Of Inisherin, which is scheduled for release this October. The two previously collaborated on 2008’s In Bruges and 2012’s Seven Psychopaths.

