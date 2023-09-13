Colin Farrell showers praise on “riveting” Paul Mescal









Irish actor Colin Farrell has paid tribute to his fellow countryman Paul Mescal, labelling his work as “riveting” and “indelibly honest”.

Farrell’s comments come as Mescal was featured on Time Magazine’s ‘100 Next’ list of rising stars across the world. Others who were listed by the publication include The Crown‘s Emma Corrin and The Last Of Us‘s Bella Ramsey.

Underneath Mescal’s inclusion, Farrell paid a tribute to the Normal People star which read: “Why is it that the finest actors leave us with the sense that we know them. Even if they are – in life – unknown to us. Paul Mescal exemplifies the answer to that question, for there is something indelibly honest about his work. Something that allows us a feeling of recognition.”

Farrell also recalled the first time he was exposed to Mescal’s work and explained how it “moved” him. “What moved me was his ability to stand in silence and take in the world around him so I could experience it through him. I was riveted, and it has been the same in every performance since,” he remarked.

“It is the sincerity of his every word and gesture that makes me so excited for what he’s yet to share with us,” Farrell continued.

Meanwhile, the first trailer was recently released for the upcoming science fiction film Foe, starring Mescal alongside Saoirse Ronan as a married couple in 2065. Additionally, an official image was released in early August for Andrew Haigh’s All of Us Strangers, in which Mescal co-stars alongside Andrew Scott in the gay romance movie.

Watch the trailer for Foe below.