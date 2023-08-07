See the first images of Paul Mescal and Andrew Scott in ‘All Of Us Strangers’









Acclaimed filmmaker Andrew Haigh, known for Weekend and Lean on Pete, is gearing up for a new venture titled All Of Us Strangers – and he’s brought together a formidable UK cast.

Joining the ranks are Andrew Scott of Fleabag, Paul Mescal from Aftersun and Normal People, Claire Foy of The Crown fame, and Jamie Bell, celebrated for his role in Rocketman. The film is based on an award-winning novel by Taichi Yamada and sees Haigh both adapting the story and taking the director’s chair.

Set against the backdrop of contemporary London, the story unfolds around screenwriter Adam, played by Scott, who experiences an unexpected encounter with his neighbour Harry, depicted by Mescal. This chance meeting not only disrupts Adam’s routine life but also leads him back to his childhood home.

There, he stumbles upon a baffling revelation: his parents (portrayed by Foy and Bell), who passed away over three decades ago, are seemingly alive and looking just as they did before they died.

On the production front, the reins are held by Graham Broadbent and Pete Czernin from Blueprint, with support from Sarah Harvey. Joining them in executive roles are Ben Knight and Diarmuid McKeown of Blueprint, alongside Ollie Madden, Daniel Battsek, and Farhana Bhula for Film4.

Support from the US will be overseen by DanTram Nguyen and Katie Goodson, who will distribute the film under Fox’s Searchlight Pictures banner.

As anticipation builds, the film’s release details remain under wraps. However, based on Haigh’s previous impressive catalogue, All of Us Strangers is undoubtedly poised to be a cinematic highlight.

Take a look at the first official look below.

See more ALL OF US STRANGERS

Directed and Written by Andrew Haigh

Starring Andrew Scott, Paul Mescal, Jamie Bell, and Claire Foy

In theaters December 22, 2023 pic.twitter.com/Je1jaTKLye — Searchlight Pictures (@searchlightpics) August 7, 2023