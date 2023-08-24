Watch Paul Mescal star in the new trailer for ‘Foe’









The first trailer has been released for Foe, a poignant science fiction drama from Amazon Studios, starring Paul Mescal and Saoirse Ronan as a married couple in 2065.

Based on the 2018 novel by acclaimed author Iain Reid, Foe follows Junior, played by Mescal, and Ronan’s character Hen. The couple are a husband and wife who live a peaceful life on a rural farm until they’re interrupted by an uninvited stranger, portrayed by Aaron Pierre.

Junior is then offered to participate in a pioneering new space project, but to do so, he must leave Hen alone at home. The stranger then suggests a “replacement”, which the stranger says will “ensure Hen has company while you’re away.”

Directed by Garth Davis, who previously helmed 2016’s Oscar-nominated biographical drama Lion, Foe also sees Reid as executive producer and co-writer along with Davis. The latter also serves as producer alongside Dawn Olmstead, David Levine, Robert Walak, Samantha Lang, Kerry Kohansky-Roberts, Emile Sherman and Iain Canning.

Reid’s last novel, I’m Thinking of Ending Things, was adapted for Netflix by Charlie Kaufman, who served as both writer and director. The film boasted a bizarre yet terrifying blend of psychological drama and surreal horror, and based on the trailer for Foe, it looks like fans can expect the same. This marks the second project of Mescal’s to be teased this month. An official image was released in early August for Andrew Haigh’s All of Us Strangers, which Mescal co-stars in alongside Andrew Scott.

Interestingly, the plot for Foe seems to mirror Beyond The Sea, an episode on the newest season of Black Mirror. This featured two astronauts in space in an alternative 1960s, where technology has allowed a robotic replica of them to remain on Earth with their families and humans can switch their consciousness to and from their real/robot bodies at will.

Watch the trailer for Mescal’s latest film below.