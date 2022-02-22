Cocteau Twins’ Elizabeth Fraser releasing new EP on Record Store Day









Elizabeth Fraser, the singer of Cocteau Twins, has announced her first new release in 13 years as part of this year’s Record Store Day. Her last record came in 2009 with the single ‘Moses’, but she has collaborated with other artists on other material since.

In April, Fraser will release a five-song EP under the name Sun’s Signature – a new project she has formed with her partner Damon Reece, who has played the drums for Spiritualized among other groups. The self-titled EP will include some tracks familiar to Fraser’s fans, including the rare 2000 single ‘Underwater’ and two songs she played during a solo performance at 2012’s Meltdown Festival, ‘Golden Air’ and ‘Make Lovely The Day’.

The record will be completed by two songs called ‘Bluedusk’ and ‘Apples’. The EP will be released via Rough Trade on April 23rd.

Among the collaborative projects, Fraser has pursued in recent years in work with Oneohtrix Point Never on a new incarnation of his track ‘Tales From The Trash Stratum’. The reworked song was released last year and hears Fraser’s vocals laid over plucked strings and keys, which replace the original’s frantic, glitchy synths.

In 2020, Fraser joined Sigur Rós frontman Jónsi, appearing on his track ‘Cannibal’. “When Sigur Rós was starting, we were always compared to Cocteau Twins and I really didn’t like that,” Jónsi said at the time. “I hated being compared to anybody. Then I got really into Cocteau Twins like two or three years ago. They’re so good. I understood the comparison then.”

Fraser’s new release is just one of the hundreds of new records that have been announced ahead of this year’s Record Store Day. Returning for its 15th instalment, RSD will see vinyl, CD and cassette releases sold exclusively through independent record stores. Over 260 stores currently take part across the UK and thousands more across the globe will also be taking part in the celebrations.

Other releases for 2022 include new work and rereleases from Blur, Taylor Swift, Elvis, Bring Me The Horizon, Pinkpantheress, Sam Fender, Blondie and many more.

Check out Elizabeth Fraser’s ‘Underwater’ from 2000 below.