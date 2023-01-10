Coachella announce the full lineup for 2023 festival









Coachella has added a few degrees of warmth to our winter blues with the mouth-watering lineup for the 2023 festival. Bad Bunny, Blackpink, and Frank Ocean will headline the event when it returns to the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California, this April.

The star-studded lineup also includes The Chemical Brothers, Wet Leg, Pusha T, Weyes Blood, Rosalía, Calvin Harris, Gorillaz, Björk, Charli XCX, Burna Boy, Alex G, Jai Paul, Glorilla and many, many more acts to get excited about.

The festival will take place over two weekends: April 14th-16th and 21st-23rd. See the poster with the full lineup below.

The festival’s co-founder Paul Tollett revealed that Frank Ocean would headline Coachella 2023 back in 2020 after the pandemic forced the cancellation of that year’s instalment. Frank Ocean had been booked to perform in 2020 and was keen to get another slot filled for the future.

Explaining why he broke the news so far in advance, Tollett told the Los Angeles Times: “Right now, it’s the Wild West. I’m just trying to be as fair as I can to artists and to the fans to make sure that eventually, they get to see everyone that we talked about.”

After an unprecedented two-year break between 2020 and 2021, Coachella returned last year. Less than ten days before the first weekend of Coachella 2022, the ever-dramatic Kanye West suddenly pulled out of the lineup, with the Weeknd and Swedish House Mafia filling his slot.

West was subsequently sued for $7.1 million by the Los Angeles–based production and design firm Phantom Labs. They claimed that the controversial rapper owed them reparations for work on his cancelled Coachella performance.

Joining the Weeknd and Swedish House Mafia on the 2022 headliner bill were Harry Styles and Billie Eilish.

See the full lineup for Coachella 2023 in the official announcement tweet below.

Ugh was stuck in drafts 🫠



Register now for access to passes at https://t.co/qujCsdlTip. Presale begins Friday, 1/13 at 11am PT. Very limited Weekend 1 passes remain. For your best chance at passes, look to Weekend 2. pic.twitter.com/5zMQ4dJZHq — Coachella (@coachella) January 10, 2023