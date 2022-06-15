Coachella confirms dates for 2023 edition









The organisers of Coachella 2023 have announced the initial information about the festival, including dates and details of advance ticket sales. California’s foremost celebration of the arts kicked off festival season in style in April after being cancelled for two consecutive years because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Now though, Coachella looks set to reaffirm its place as one of the most important festivals on earth. With the 2023 edition confirmed, its two weekends are to take place on April 14-16 and April 21-23. The advance sale for tickets begins at 6pm BST this coming Friday, June 17th.

Fans can sign up here for the first round of ticket sales. It is possible to set up a payment plan, with a $99 (£82.37) first instalment to be made on checkout and the remaining balance split over six equal payments, concluding in December 2022.

Whilst the complete line-up for Coachella 2023 is to be officially revealed, it looks certain that Frank Ocean is to headline both weekends. In an interview with the LA Times last year, Coachella founder Paul Tollett said that the musician who was booked to headline in 2020 would do so this year.

Coachella 2022 was one of the festival’s most successful editions to date, with Harry Styles, Billie Eilish, Swedish House Mafia and The Weeknd all headlining with stellar sets. Notably, rapper Kanye West pulled out only days before the festival was due to open its gates.

Discussing West’s last-minute cancellation, Tollett said he believed it was “a good decision for him”. He explained: “When all these headliners changed, it was hard, I won’t lie. But it’s also just part of what you do. Don’t get upset. Just make a change, you know?”

Watch Billie Eilish perform ‘Oxytocin’ live at Coachella 2022 below.

Follow Far Out Magazine across our social channels, on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.