Coachella 2022: Harry Styles bring out Lizzo for ‘I Will Survive’









Harry Styles headlined Coachella on Friday night and for many fans, the standout moment was when he brought out Lizzo for a dazzling performance of ‘I Will Survive’.

The surprise collaboration of the Gloria Gaynor classic from 1978, was as brash and full of bravura as you might expect from the pair who later went on to sing the One Direction single ‘What Makes You Beautiful’ afterwards.

With matching flamingo pink faux-fur coats on and equally matching swagger, the dup brought the fun to Coachella 2022 which also saw Billie Eilish faceplant the floor and the final swansong of Brockhampton.

Last weekend, Styles was also joined by a star guest when Shania Twain tackled the classic ‘Man! I Feel Like a Woman’ with the former One Direction singer.

Hot off the heels of hosting Saturday Night Live and starring in sketches as a sassy flautist, Lizzo seems to be capturing hearts once more with her unique performative ways as she gears up for the release of her new album Special, due for release on July 15th.

You can check out their collaborative effort below.