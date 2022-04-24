Coachella 2022: Brockhampton deliver final performance









The Texan hip hop collective Brockhampton have called it a day after their riotous final performance at Coachella 2022.

In a tweet along with a video of their performance, the festival announced: “All good things must come to an end. Watch the final bow from Brockhampton.” And you can do just that with the YouTube video below.

Formed back in 2010 as Alive Since Forever, the San Marcus group quickly became a self-described boy band seeking to redefine the term with their rocky aesthetic and sound.

If that was their aim, then in the 12 years that followed, you would have to declare them a success. In that time they have released huge this like ‘Sugar’ which has almost 500 million Spotify listens and other smashes like ‘Bleach’ and ‘Face’.

While the band may have called it a day, they still have their final album on the way which is slated for release later this year. As of yet, however, details remain vague on this final swansong from the collective.

You can check out their barnstorming performance of ‘Sugar’ below as well as a link to a livestream of their set in the Tweet.

All good things must come to an end. Watch the final bow from @brckhmptn now at https://t.co/369m1pEHng pic.twitter.com/xc24m3MWgr — Coachella (@coachella) April 24, 2022