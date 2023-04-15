Coachella 2023 Day 2: Watch live performances from Boygenius, The Breeders and more









It’s that time of year again – thousands of festival-goers have gathered in the Colorado Desert for the iconic Coachella Festival. For three days, ticket-holders can catch some of music’s biggest acts, ranging from Frank Ocean to K-pop group BlackPink and Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny, who are all headlining the event.

Yesterday (April 14th) marked the first day of the festival, which saw Bad Bunny headline the Coachella Stage at 11:25 pm. His performance came after Gorillaz delivered an impressive set, joined by the likes of Slowthai, De La Soul and Thundercat. At the Outdoor Theater Stage, the night was closed by The Chemical Brothers, who performed after Kaytranada.

Earlier in the evening, Blink-182 reunited with Tom DeLonge for the first time since 2015, delivering hits such as ‘All The Small Things’ and ‘I Miss You’. The Mojave Stage saw indie stars Wet Leg perform their hits, shortly after MUNA appeared with special guests Boygenius. New wave legends Blondie also made an appearance at the festival, where they performed classics such as ‘Rapture’ and ‘Heart of Glass’.

Today (Saturday 15th), The Coachella Stage will welcome artists such as Charli XCX and Rosalía, with Calvin Harris closing the night at 11:35 PM. As for the Outdoor Theatre Stage, festival-goers will be able to catch a variety of artists, from Phoebe Bridgers’ supergroup Boygenius to the Swedish DJ Eric Prydz. On the Mojave Stage, fans can enjoy the indie rock leanings of Snail Mail and the electronic beats of Underworld before British singer Labrinth closes the stage.

However, for those unable to secure tickets, Coachella has set up a free live-streaming service for people to watch from the comfort of their own homes. Available on YouTube, viewers can access each stage via a different channel. You can catch anything you missed yesterday by watching a reply of Day One, or you can tune in to watch today’s events live. We have compiled a list of stage times for each performance, alongside the channel they can be found on.

Coachella Day 2 Schedule:

Channel 1 (Coachella Stage):

2:20 PM: Brn Luxxry

3:00 PM: Marc Rebillet

4:20 PM: 070 Shake

5:35 PM: Charli XCX

7:00 PM: Rosalía

9:00 PM: BlackPink

11:35 PM: Calvin Harris

Channel 2 (Outdoor Theater):

1:40 PM: Yimbo

3:00 PM: Rebelution

4:10 PM: Earthgang

5:20 PM: Hiatus Kaiyote

6:35 PM: Sofi Tukker

8:10 PM: Boygenius

10:20 PM: Eric Prydz Presents Holo

Channel 3 (Sahara):

1:50 PM: Vanessa Michaels

3:20 PM: Flo Milli

4:20 PM: Kenny Beats

5:30 PM: Elderbrook

6:50 PM: Diljit Dosanjh

8:05 PM: Tale of Us

10:20 PM: The Kid Laroi

11:45 PM: $uicideboy$

Channel 4 (Mojave):

12:50 PM: Wave Groove

2:10 PM: AG Club

3:10 PM: Snail Mail

4:15 PM: Yung Lean

5:20 PM: Mura Masa

6:25 PM: Remi Wolf

7:40 PM: Jai Paul

9:05 PM: Underworld

10:35 PM: Labrinth

Channel 5 (Gobi):

1:10 PM: dxsko

2:30 PM: Elyanna

3:35 PM: UMI

4:40 PM: Dinner Party

5:55 PM: Shenseea

7:00 PM: Yaeji

8:20 PM: Eladio Carrión

9:30 PM: Monolink

10:40 PM: Chromeo

11:55 PM: Donavan’s Yard

Channel 6 (Sonora):

12:00 PM: Buster Jarvis

1:00 PM: Horsegirl

1:45 PM: Scowl

2:40 PM: Bratty

3:35PM : Destroy Boys

4:30 PM: Ethel Cain

5:35 PM: The Linda Lindas

6:40 PM: The Breeders

7:55 PM: Sunset Rollercoaster

9:00PM: Bakar

10:00 PM: Nia Archives