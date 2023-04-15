Coachella 2023: Watch Blink-182 reunite with Tom DeLonge









A recent performance at Coachella saw Tom DeLonge reunite with his bandmates for the first time in eight years following his departure from Blink-182 in 2015.

The pop-punk rockers were added to the line-up the day before their set, which came as a welcome surprise to many fans. Blink-182 were prepared to reunite for a string of shows last month, yet an untimely hand injury for drummer Travis Barker forced the band to postpone the tour.

During their 50-minute set, Blink-182 powered through some of their biggest hits, such as ‘All The Small Things’, ‘I Miss You’ and ‘What’s My Age Again?’. They also debuted their new single, ‘Edging’, which is rumoured to appear on a new album.

DeLonge shared his reasons for leaving the band in 2019 via a video posted by his organisation, To The Stars Academy of Arts & Science. He explained, “As an artist, I’d kind of conquered what I wanted to do with music, so I thought this is a great time to kind of do something else.”

He continued, “I left my band and all that I was known for, because this is the moment in time that I can change the world for my kids and everybody else’s.”

Watch clips of his return to Blink-182 below.

See more ‘Dammit” – Blink-182

Live At Coachella 2023 pic.twitter.com/ksPcQZuSol — Just Rock Content (@JustRockContent) April 15, 2023

See more All the Small Things – Blink 182

Live from Coachella 2023#blink182 #Coachella #Sahara pic.twitter.com/XkabTnTAPK — Jorge Rodriguez (@jitotine) April 15, 2023