Coachella Festival available to stream on YouTube for free until 2026









Coachella has renewed its streaming partnership with YouTube, meaning the music festival will be available to watch for free on the platform for three more years.

According to YouTube’s official blog, the video site has renewed an exclusive multi-year deal with promoters Goldenvoice, making Coachella available free of charge for music fans all over the world until 2026. Fans will be able to access full streams of every festival edition held within the next three years.

As well as on-demand videos of Coachella performances, users will be given access to behind-the-scenes content from the festival via YouTube shorts. According to Goldenvoice president Paul Tollett, the partnership “brings Coachella to everyone around the world.”

This year’s lineup consists of performers from “Brazil, France, Iceland, India, Jamaica, Nigeria, Puerto Rico, South Korea, Spain, and beyond.” Explaining the motivation behind the renewal, Tollett said tat the event would be “bringing international fans closer to their hometown artists is important to our team.”

Coachella 2023 is set to take place at the Empire Polo Club in California between April 14th-16th and April 21st-23rd. The eleventh edition is to be streamed via YouTube; this year’s festival will include headline performances by Bad Bunny, BLACKPINK and Frank Ocean. Ocean was previously confirmed for the 2020 edition, which was cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Attendees will also have the chance to see Burna Boy, Gorillaz, boygenius, Björk, Rosalía, The Chemical Brothers, Charli XCX, Wet Leg, Pusha T, Yungblud and Kali Uchis.