Coachella 2022: Maggie Rogers debuts new track ‘That’s Where I Am’









American singer-songwriter Maggie Rogers gave her new single ‘That’s Where I Am’ its live debut during her Coachella 2022 set on Sunday, April 17th. The track is taken from her new album Surrender, which is slated for release on June 29th via Polydor.

Although the new offering was only dropped on April 8th, Roger’s dedicated fans have already learnt the words and were singing along as she played it on Coachella’s main stage.

Opening up about the track in a recent statement, Rogers said: “‘That’s Where I Am’ is a story I’d been carrying around for many years, the story of a love that had been with me and unfolding for a long time. A lot of the events that Surrender chronicles take place in New York City.”

She added: “In the stark solitude and distance of Covid, it was the backdrop for all my claustrophobic fantasies. The proximity and pleasure of just staring at strangers. The way a night could unfold. Events that interrupt your day instead of having to consciously and deliberately make each decision.”

Rogers wasn’t the only one to debut new material at this year’s Coachella Festival. The Friday saw Arcade Fire performs a secret set of music from their forthcoming album We, which is put next month. That same day, Phoebe Bridgers was joined by Mercury Prize-winner Arlo Parks for a two-song cameo.

Carly Rae Jepsen also gave a performance of her brand new single ‘Western Wind’, while Justin Beiber and Daniel Ceaser joined forces for a rendition of their new shared single ‘Peaches’.