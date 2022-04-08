Maggie Rogers shares new song 'That's Where I Am'









Maggie Rogers - 'That's Where I Am' 8.2

American singer-songwriter Maggie Rogers has dropped the lead single from her sophomore album Surrender. Entitled, ‘That’s Where I Am’, think Lorde, if her music had more of a punch.

The song kicks off with just Rogers’ voice before the rest of the music bursts through the mix after about a minute, instantly pulling in the listener. It’s everything you want from a modern pop song: it’s catchy, evokes an emotional response, and is dynamic in every sense of the word.

Rogers’ vocals are stellar, and the attitude she espouses harks back to the ’90s when the likes of Shania Twain and Sheryl Crow were at the top of their game. Cut from the same cloth as the aforementioned icons, Rogers is quickly making a name for herself as one of the most refreshing artists out there at the minute. There are flecks of Haim and The Black Keys within the track, and you’re guaranteed to have it on repeat.

There’s no surprise that ‘That’s Where I Am’ has been chosen as the lead single from Rogers’ new record. It’s an incredible cut and has us excited for what she has in store for us on Surrender. The new record is set for release on July 29th via Capitol and is shaping up to be one of the records of the year.

The pop heroine recorded the new album at the historic Electric Lady Studios in New York, as well as Peter Gabriel‘s Real World Studios in England and in her parents’ garage, reflecting how she’s managed to stay true to her roots, regardless of her success. It’s sure to be a significant year for the Maryland native, and she’s set to perform twice at this year’s edition of Coachella later this month.

Be prepared to be blown away by the tenacity of Rogers’ vocals and the number of captivating hooks that are embedded in this stellar offering.

Listen to ‘That’s Where I Am’ below.