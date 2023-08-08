Coach Party release new single ‘Parasite’









Isle of Wight rockers Coach Party have returned with their latest single, ‘Parasite’.

A driving and devastating sub-two-minute punk track, ‘Parasite’ is probably the heaviest song that Coach Party have ever dropped. Killer tracks like ‘FLAG’ and ‘Everybody Hates Me’ have certainly brought the power before, but this is a track that’s custom-made to blow your hair back and get you pissed at those hangers-on who don’t contribute anything to your life.

“Everyone has those people in their lives that they’ll do anything to avoid,” Coach Party drummer Guy Page explains in a statement. “If you don’t, you might be one of those people, and this song is for you: the parasite in human form, whose sole purpose on this earth is to drain the energy, creativity and enthusiasm of generous people.”

“When you see their name flash up on your phone, you genuinely consider eating it,” he adds. “As what is arguably our most heavy track on KILLJOY, the pace and sonics are a direct reflection of how irritating and soul-destroying these parasites are. Take our advice: starve them of your good vibes, and eventually they’ll move on.”

‘Parasite’ is just the latest preview of Coach Party’s upcoming debut LP KILLJOY. We’ve already gotten almost half a decade of singles and EPs from the band, but now, a full-length debut is finally on the horizon.

To celebrate the album’s release, Coach Party will embark on a European tour that will keep them busy throughout the rest of 2023. Stops all around England, Scotland, and Ireland are all set before the year is out.

Check out the video for ‘Parasite’, plus Coach Party’s upcoming tour dates, down below. KILLJOY is set for a September 8th release.

Coach Party 2023 tour dates:

September

2nd Rietberg, Getoese Festival

3rd Maastricht, Bruis Festival

26th Nottingham, Rescue Rooms

27th Newcastle, The Cluny,

28th Edinburgh, The Caves

29th Glasgow, Stereo

30th Manchester, Gorilla

October

4th Birmingham, Castle & Falcon

6th Leeds, Brudenell Social Club

7th Liverpool, Hangar 34

8th Oxford, Bullingdon

11th Portsmouth, Wedgewood Rooms

12th London, Scala

13th Brighton, Patterns

24th Lille, L’Aeronef

25th Antwerp, Trix

26th Luxembourg, Rotondes

27th Amsterdam, Paradiso

28th Groningen, Vera

30th Utrecht, De Helling

November

1st Reims, La Cartonnerie

2nd Nates, Stereolux

4th Strasbourg, La Laiterie

6th Wiesbaden, Kesselhaus

7th Cologne, MTC

9th Berlin, Private Club

30th Galway, Roisin Dubh

December

1st Dublin, The Workmans Club

2nd Belfast, Voodoo