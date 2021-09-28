Coach Party share brand new single 'FLAG'







Coach Party - 'FLAG' 8.6

British alt-rockers Coach Party have shared their devastating new single, ‘FLAG (Feel Like A Girl)’.

Holy shit, if the person who acts as the central figure of this song is real, someone needs to give them a good smack at the very least, if not a full anonymous police tip. Sharing naked pictures of someone who did not consent to having them shared (and then trying to say they should feel complimented), potential grooming, manipulative behaviour, and obsessive tendencies are all slotted within the first minute of the song. When singer Jess Eastwood belts out “you’re so gross”, that’s an understatement.

“‘FLAG’ is a song for those who know what it’s like to feel unsafe, objectified or hurt by someone,” Eastwood explains. “It’s an intense anger where you just want to see that person suffer as much as they made you suffer. It takes you to the point where you’ll do anything to protect the people around you from this person, whether you know them or not. Look out for your mates.”

The lack of ambiguity in the chorus lines: “I’ve been up all night/I can barely sleep/Wanna hurt you bad/ Just like how you hurt me” only make them more ferocious. The overwhelming feeling, apart from indignant rage, is of exhaustion that these things happen with such frequency. “I don’t wanna do this all my life/Looking for a place where I’m treated right,” is actually quite a heartbreaking take.

On a purely musical level, I’m a sucker for a sweet bass break, so ‘FLAG’ is already in my wheelhouse. Beyond that brief foray, the mix of electronic and live drums, high piecing vocals, and fuzz guitars makes the song a driving and indelible slice of earworm-laden indie rock that never lets its message of protection and seething anger get lost in the catchiness of the track.

Coach Party released their debut After Party EP earlier this year, and the band will embark on a 24 date UK tour starting in October.

Check out the video for ‘FLAG’, plus the band’s upcoming tour dates, down below.

Coach Party 2021 UK tour dates:

Sep 29 | Hyde Park Book Club, Leeds

Sep 30 | Sneaky Pete’s, Edinburgh

Oct 1 | Broadcast, Glasgow

Oct 2 | Surf Café, Tynemouth

Oct 5 | Sidney & Matilda, Sheffield

Oct 6 | Phase One, Liverpool

Oct 7 | The Deaf Institute, Manchester

Oct 8 | Georgian Theatre, Stockton On Tees

Oct 9 | Bodega, Nottingham

Oct 13 | The Face Bar, Reading

Oct 14 | Portland Arms, Cambridge

Oct 15 | Esquires, Bedford

Oct 16 | The Sunflower Lounge, Birmingham

Oct 17 | Swn Festival, Cardiff

Oct 20 | The Horn, St Albans

Oct 21 | Louisiana, Bristol

Oct 22 | Komedia Studio Bar, Brighton

Oct 23 | The Smokehouse, Ipswich

Oct 26 | The Bullingdon, Oxford

Oct 27 | The Boileroom, Guildford

Oct 28 | Omera, London

Oct 29 | London Calling, Amsterdam

Nov 3 | Edge Of The Wedge, Portsmouth

Nov 4 | The Forum, Tunbridge Wells

Nov 5 | Heartbreakers, Southampton

Nov 6 | Strings Bar and Venue, Newport

