Watch Clairo bring out Phoebe Bridgers during Milan show to perform ‘Bags’









Phoebe Bridgers was brought on stage by fellow American singer-songwriter Clairo, during her set at Carroponte in Sesto San Giovanni, a small commune in Milan. The show took place last night (Tuesday, 5th July) and saw Clairo supporting Bridgers on the crossover date of Bridgers’ Reunion Tour and Clairo’s Sling Tour.

Coming together to perform Clairo’s 2019 single ‘Bags’, it was the first time the pair had performed together. The pair provided a brilliant rendition of the track, with Bridgers bringing the backing vocals, to imitate Clairo’s double-tracked vocals on the record.

Later that night, Clairo returned the favour owed by providing backing vocals and screams along with her band members during Bridgers’ set and the performance of her track ‘I Know The End’, a traditional Bridgers’ set closer. Clairo was delighted to share an image of the moment on her Instagram account following the proceedings.

This duet performance closely follows Clairo joining Lorde on-stage during her set at Glastonbury a few weeks back, alongside Arlo Parks, as they all performed the song ‘Stoned At The Nail Salon’. Both Bridgers and Clairo were brought in to do backing vocals on the title track of Solar Power, Lorde’s 2021 full-length effort. This was despite Lorde and Bridgers not having yet even met.

Clairo’s ‘Bags’ was released in May 2019. It was the lead single from her debut album ‘Immunity’. She is touring the festival circuit in Europe for the first part of July, before returning to North America for a string of dates throughout the remainder of the month. She is currently scheduled to culminate the year’s touring schedule throughout September and October with a full UK tour, including a date at O2 Academy Brixton on October 4th.

phoebe bridgers and clairo performing bags together is my everything 🫶🏻pic.twitter.com/mb9TFEeyln — mari (@sptlessminds) July 5, 2022