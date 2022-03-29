Arlo Parks cover Kaytranada’s ‘You’re the One’ for Spotify series









Arlo Parks has tackled Kaytranada’s dance classic ‘You’re the One’ for the Spotify Single x BNA campaign series ahead of the Grammys.

With Arlo Parks nominated for the Best New Artist award, Spotify has once again teamed up with the category to offer BNA-nominated artists the chance to record some exclusive tracks.

Emerging British singer-songwriter, Arlo Parks, known for her culturally conscious poetic approach to music, kicked off the campaign with two new tracks recorded at New York City’s iconic Electric Lady Studios.

As the press release states: “For Side A, Parks has re-imagined her newest song ‘Softly’ giving it a maximalist flair with orchestral additions. Side B is a cover of 2021 Best New Artist nominee Kaytranada’s ‘You’re the One’.”

“Why it was such a joy to record my Spotify Singles session in the studio, I felt somehow part of the legend. Syd’s voice in ‘You’re the One’ always had this effortless beauty to it in my eyes and I wanted to cover it to expose the romance and yearning behind the lyrics,” Parks said of the opportunity.

Adding: “It was an honour to be able to sing my new song ‘Softly’ too, to highlight the beginning of a new and beautiful chapter in my career and celebrate being nominated for Best New Artist.”

You can check out the tracks below.

