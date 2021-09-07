Watch Chvrches play on CBS This Morning







In the States, CBS This Morning is the kind of television programme that excels at exceedingly safe material, often aimed at an older generation. It goes great with a nice cup of coffee or a crossword puzzle. It has breaking news, but also talk segments and fluffy filler not unlike The Today Show or Good Morning America. Unless it happens live, nothing challenging or upsetting is going to occur on CBS This Morning.

Despite its appeal to the old guard, the show is surprisingly successful in booking younger musical acts. Japanese Breakfast made an appearance a few months ago, as did Phoebe Bridgers roughly a year ago. Maybe something about the soothing aura of the programme convinced them to give it a go. Or maybe CBS This Morning has a really convincing talent booker. Either way, the show lands some good guests, and the latest on that list is Chvrches.

Hot off the release of their fourth LP Screen Violence, the Scottish synth-pop trio hopped over to the New York studios to perform album cuts like ‘California’, plus singles like ‘Good Girls’ and ‘He Said She Said’. The band are a reliably energetic live outfit, and the fact that they were being viewed by most watchers at no later than 11am didn’t seem to phase any of them.

