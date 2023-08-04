Church from The Chemical Brothers’ album cover receives Grade II status









The Our Lady of Fatima Church in Harlow, featured on the cover of The Chemical Brothers compilation album Brothers Gonna Work It Out, has received Grade II status.

The release was shared by the legendary electronic duo in 1998, and features the building in the centre of the album cover. The Essex church was designed by British architect Gerald Goalen, and it was officially completed in 1960. He first sketched an idea for the project in 1948, inspired by the Liturgical Movement.

Reacting to the news, Ed Simon from The Chemical Brothers posted on social media: “Harlow church on Chemical Brothers album cover granted protected status.”

Meanwhile, the duo recently announced the details for their tenth studio album For That Beautiful Feeling. A follow-up to 2019’s No Geography, the upcoming LP will feature 11 tracks, including the previously released singles ‘No Reason’ and ‘The Darkness That You Fear’.

To promote the new LP, The Chemical Brothers have released a new visualiser for the song ‘Live Again’. The track, which features vocals from Halo Maud, is bolstered by a video from longtime Chemical Brothers collaborators Dom & Nic.

“Working with the Chemical Brothers is a dream for any video director. We’re really lucky to be still making films together after quite a few years,” Dom & Nic said in a press statement.

They continued: “The Chems just keep smashing it with great tracks that demand videos that live up to the music and hopefully add something extra to the whole experience. ‘Live Again’ is our 10th collaboration… the woozy, wonky analog sounds and the dreamlike lyric suggested a hallucinogenic visual journey following a character caught in a loop of death and rebirth.”