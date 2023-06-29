The Chemical Brothers share new song ‘Live Again’









Following their set at Glastonbury Festival’s Arcadia stage last weekend, The Chemical Brothers have shared a brand new single titled ‘Live Again’ via Republic. Produced by the duo, comprised of Ed Simmons and Tom Rowlands, the track features Halo Maud on vocals.

The impressive feat of electro-alchemy swirls with ethereal soundscapes reminiscent of the shoegaze era before a danceable beat steps in, adding structure to the enticing chaos. The single comes following the announcement of a tenth studio album in April, just before their performance at Coachella.

The exciting announcement was made using a giant billboard set up in the desert, of which the Chemical Brothers took a photo to share on their Instagram profile. ‘Live Again’ follows ‘No Reason’, the new single released back in March.

The forthcoming album will follow 2019’s No Geography, which took home three Grammy Awards at the 2020 ceremony: ‘Best Dance/Electronic Album’, ‘Best Dance Recording’, and ‘Best Music Video’. The release was home to five singles, including ‘Free Yourself’, ‘MAH’, ‘Got to Keep On’ and ‘We’ve Got to Try’.

The Chemical Brothers have also recently collaborated with author Robin Turner to publish their biography, Paused In Cosmic Reflection. In press materials, the duo said: “Robin has been part of our extended family since 1994, turning up to our early DJ sets. When he came to us a couple of years back with the idea of a book with a great title that would join the dots between us and many of the incredible musical and visual collaborators we’ve worked with over the years, it made total sense.

“He wanted to tell the stories of the clubs we started out in, of how songs grew from germs of ideas into music heard all around the world, of the gigs that have grown in scale year on year, of our favourite videos and all of the live visuals that we’re so incredibly proud of.”

Listen to The Chemical Brothers’ new single, ‘Live Again’, below.