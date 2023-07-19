The Chemical Brothers announce new album ‘For That Beautiful Feeling’









British electronic duo The Chemical Brothers have announced the details for their tenth studio album For That Beautiful Feeling.

A follow-up to 2019’s No Geography, For That Beautiful Feeling, will feature 11 tracks, including the previously released singles ‘No Reason’ and ‘The Darkness That You Fear’.

To promote the new LP, The Chemical Brothers have released a new visualiser for the song ‘Live Again’. The track, which features vocals from Halo Maud, is bolstered by a video from longtime Chemical Brothers collaborators Dom & Nic.

“Working with the Chemical Brothers is a dream for any video director. We’re really lucky to be still making films together after quite a few years,” Dom & Nic said in a press statement. “The Chems just keep smashing it with great tracks that demand videos that live up to the music and hopefully add something extra to the whole experience. ‘Live Again’ is our 10th collaboration… the woozy, wonky analog sounds and the dreamlike lyric suggested a hallucinogenic visual journey following a character caught in a loop of death and rebirth.”

“The idea inspired us to use the new Arri XR virtual production stage and its cutting-edge technology in a way that had never previously been done,” ” the duo added. “This is an idea that could not really have been achieved with traditional filmmaking techniques. We created virtual CGI worlds and used long unbroken camera takes, without edits, moving between those different worlds seamlessly with our hero character.”

“Making and editing the video, we were showered with the generosity of such a strong and huge team of immensely talented companies and individuals that helped us to make this film happen because they love working with the Chemical Brothers,” they concluded. “Without their time, talents, and generosity a film like this could never make it out of heads and onto a screen.

Watch the video for ‘Live Again’, plus the track-listing for For That Beautiful Feeling, down below.

For That Beautiful Feeling tracklisting:

1. ‘Intro’

2. ‘Live Again’ [ft. Halo Maud]

3. ‘No Reason’

4. ‘Goodbye’

5. ‘Fountains’

6. ‘Magic Wand’

7. ‘The Weight’

8. ‘Skipping Like a Stone’ [ft. Beck]

9. ‘The Darkness That You Fear’ (Harvest Mix)

10. ‘Feels Like I Am Dreaming’

11.’ For That Beautiful Feeling’ [ft. Halo Maud]