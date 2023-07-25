Christopher Nolan discusses his favourite Will Ferrell movie









Oppenheimer director Christopher Nolan has revealed that a Will Ferrell movie is one of his favourite comedies of all time.

When speaking on the Rich Eisen Show earlier this week, the director and screenwriter revealed his surprising taste in addictive movies. The Will Ferrell classic cropped up when Nolan was asked to name his ultimate “remote drop” movie – one that he has to watch if he comes across it on the TV guide.

“I didn’t know ‘remote drop’ as a phrase, but that’s a good one,” Nolan said. “I love it.”

“There are so many,” he began in response to the challenge. “I flick around, and if there’s an old movie, oh God, I mean anything by Kubrick is an instant remote drop.”

“Some of the great comedies, too,” he added. “I mean, Talladega Nights, wow, I’m never going to be able to switch that off.”

“The Ballad of Ricky Bobby is Christopher Nolan’s ‘remote drop’ movie?” Eisen said in surprise. In response, Nolan quoted the movie: “If you ain’t first, you’re last.”

“Does Will Ferrell know this? Did you just reveal that?” Eisen asked Nolan. The filmmaker replied: “He does now!”

Elsewhere, in the interview, Nolan addressed the chatter surrounding his interest in shooting a James Bond movie in the future. He said it would be “an amazing privilege” to helm a 007 film.

“The influence of those movies in my filmography is embarrassingly apparent,” Nolan continued. “It would be an amazing privilege to do one. At the same time, when you take on a character like that, you’re working with a particular set of constraints.

“It has to be the right moment in your creative life where you can express what you want to express and really burrow into something within the appropriate constraints because you would never want to take on something like that and do it wrong.”

Watch the trailer for Christopher Nolan’s brand-new blockbuster, Oppenheimer, below.