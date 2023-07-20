Christopher Nolan says it would be an “amazing privilege” to direct a James Bond film









British director Christopher Nolan has shared his thoughts on potentially helming a new James Bond movie.

The Oppenheimer director sat down with the Happy Sad Confused podcast to discuss his current project when he was asked about a potential connection to 007. “The influence of those movies in my filmography is embarrassingly apparent,” Nolan said. “It would be an amazing privilege to do one.”

However, Nolan also acknowledged the limitations that joining the Bond franchise would pose. “At the same time, when you take on a character like that you’re working with a particular set of constraints,” he said.

“You wouldn’t want to take on a film without being fully committed to what you bring to the table creatively. So as a writer, casting, everything — it’s a full package,” Nolan added. “You’d have to be really needed and wanted in terms of bringing the totality of what you bring to a character. Otherwise, I’m very happy to be first in line to see whatever they do.”

Back in 2017, Nolan revealed that he keeps in touch with the main production team at Eon Films regarding a potential film.

“I’ve spoken to the producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson over the years. I deeply love the character, and I’m always excited to see what they do with it,” he told Playboy. “Maybe one day that would work out. You’d have to be needed, if you know what I mean. It has to need reinvention; it has to need you. And they’re getting along very well.”

Oppenheimer is set for a July 21st release.

