Christopher Nolan says sex scenes are an “essential part” of ‘Oppenheimer’









Oppenheimer director Christopher Nolan has defended his decision to have sex scenes in the film and stated they tell an “essential part” of the story.

Cillian Murphy, who stars as the titular character in the film, previously confirmed he had to undertake chemistry tests before his scenes with Pugh and Emily Blunt, who play his romantic interests in the film. He shared the process of their chemistry tests, explaining, “They put two actors in a room to see if there’s any spark, and have all the producers and director at a table watching.”

He continued: “I don’t know what metric they use, and it seems so outrageously silly, but sometimes you get a chemistry and nobody knows why.”

Nolan has now discussed the importance of the scenes to the film. “When you look at Oppenheimer’s life and you look at his story, that aspect of his life, the aspect of his sexuality, his way with women, the charm that he exuded, it’s an essential part of his story,” Nolan told Insider.

The acclaimed director also said: “It felt very important to understand their relationship and to really see inside it and understand what made it tick without being coy or allusive about it, but to try to be intimate, to try and be in there with him and fully understand the relationship that was so important to him.”

Elsewhere, at a recent press screening of his latest film, Nolan warned that artificial technology is coming to a “terrifying” juncture and that measures need to be taken to avoid widespread damage being done to the world.

Nolan said: “The rise of companies in the last 15 years bandying words like algorithm — not knowing what they mean in any kind of meaningful, mathematical sense — these guys don’t know what an algorithm is.”

Watch the trailer for Oppenheimer below.