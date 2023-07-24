Christopher Nolan explains the ending of ‘Oppenheimer’









British film director Christopher Nolan has shared some of his thoughts on the ending of his most recent film, Oppenheimer.

Without giving too much away, the ending of Oppenheimer features the titular theoretical physicist meeting with Albert Einstein. The two discuss the implications behind creating the atomic bomb and what it means for the future of humanity.

“I don’t know if I can really talk about the ending yet,” Nolan admitted to Insider. “Not even for the point of view of spoils, but I don’t even know if I’m ready to talk about that.”

“The ending was one of the first things that was defined for me in how I was going to write the script and everything in the film builds to that,” he said. “I am on record as saying I view Oppenheimer as the most important person who has ever lived, and that ending is intended to reflect that.”

After three hours of build up, Oppenheimer concludes with a meditation on whether the title figure had ultimately changed the world for the better or for the worse.

“He is a person whose actions changed the world irrevocably,” Nolan added. “Like it or not, we live in his world and we always will. And the ending is designed to reflect that and make that clear to people.”

Check out the trailer for Oppenheimer down below.