Christopher Nolan claims Hollywood can learn from Taylor Swift









Director Christopher Nolan has applauded Taylor Swift for her unique approach to releasing her concert movie, Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour, exclusively through AMC cinemas.

Swift’s film, chronicling her six-night residency at the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, broke records for the highest-grossing concert movie of all time, earning $123.5 million globally in its opening weekend alone.

While discussing his latest film, Oppenheimer, at the CUNY Graduate Center in New York City with wife and producer Emma Thomas and the author of American Prometheus Kai Bird, upon which his new film is based, the director said that Swift’s deal stands as an “incredible lesson” for studios.

“Taylor Swift is about to show the studios, because her concert film is not being distributed by the studios. It’s being distributed by the theatre owner, AMC, and it’s going to make an enormous amount of money,” the director said.

“And this is the thing, this is a format, this is a way of seeing things and sharing stories, or sharing experiences that’s incredibly valuable. And if they [the studios] don’t want it, somebody else will. So that’s just the truth of it.”

Produced by Swift’s team, The Eras Tour bypassed major distributors and set ticket prices at $19.89, with the specific number referencing the pop star’s acclaimed fifth album. The distribution deal marks the second way that Swift has disrupted the industry.

Jason Blum, a prominent Hollywood producer, credited the surprise announcement of Swift’s movie as the sole reason that The Exorcist: Believer had its release date pushed.

In a four-star review, Far Out wrote of Oppenheimer: “Nolan consistently delivers in whatever project he takes on; he knows his vision and style and creates a positive, intimate environment for his actors to provide their best work. But with Oppenheimer, he hasn’t just delivered an entertaining, thought-provoking movie as he had done with his previous efforts, but a thoroughly important one that informs even the most sheltered of us about the global situation we find ourselves in today.”