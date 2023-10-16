‘Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour’ becomes highest grossing concert film of all time









After just four days, Taylor Swift now owns the record for the highest-grossing concert film of all time according to domestic box office receipts.

Announced just a few months ago, Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour, which covers the first leg of Swift’s currently ongoing stadium tour of the same name, has earned anywhere between $94million and $97million dollars in the US in its first weekend.

On its first official day in theatres, The Eras Tour earned an estimated $39million dollars. If the final tally winds up being at the higher point of the current estimate, the film could become the film with the highest-grossing opening weekend in the month of October, beating out 2019’s Joker.

Swift passes Justin Bieber for the title of highest-grossing concert film of all time. Bieber’s 2011 concert film Justin Bieber: Never Say Never earned a total of $73million across its entire domestic run. When taking into account foreign box office, Never Say Never grossed just over $99million, a figure that Swift is poised to beat easily.

Swift was always expected to break the record: presale tickets in the weeks before the film’s official premiere totalled $100million, automatically making it the highest-grossing concert film before it was even released in theatres.

When Swift announced that she would release The Eras Tour in theatres on October 13th, many studios moved the release dates of their films to accommodate the release. That includes Universal Pictures’ The Exorcist: Believer, Lionsgate’s Ordinary Angels and Bleeker Street’s What Happens Later, all of which were set to be released on October 13th.

Check out The Eras Tour trailer down below.