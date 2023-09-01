‘Exorcist: Believer’ release brought forward to avoid Taylor Swift film clash









Following on from the success of ‘Barbenheimer’, cinema fans had dubbed a new double feature comprised of Exorcist: Believer and Taylor Swift’s Eras concert tour movie as ‘Exorswift’. However, the two movies don’t work together any more.

That’s because the Universal and Blumhouse-produced horror film has had its release date brought forward by a week, missing out of its originally intentional date of October’s Friday the 13th, coming instead on October 6th.

There’s considerable hype surrounding Swift’s film, which was announced recently to land on that same Friday the 13th. Jason Blum, the producer of the new Exorcist movie, took to Twitter to reveal the new date of his film.

With a nod to some of Taylor Swift’s lyrics, Blum wrote, “Look what you made me do. The Exorcist: Believer moves to 10/6/23. #TaylorWins.”

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour concert movie will be showcased at least four times a day at every AMC theatre in the United States on Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, whilst also being available at Cinemark and Regal venues.

Meanwhile, Exorcist: Believer will see Ellen Burstyn return as Chris MacNeil, an actor who’s been tormented by a paranormal occurrence that had terrible consequences for her daughter Regan five years prior.

Check out the trailers for the films below.