Christopher Nolan calls ‘Oppenheimer’ and ‘Barbie’ opening together “terrific”









With the world preparing for Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer and Greta Gerwig’s Barbie to be released on the same day later this month, Nolan has addressed the rivalry which he believes to be “terrific” for business.

Oppenheimer and Barbie are due to open in theatres on July 21st, released by Warner Bros. and Universal Pictures respectively. Now, in a new interview, although Nolan noted that his film is to tussle with Barbie, he told IGN that “it’s terrific” for the summer marketplace.

“Summer, in a healthy marketplace, is always crowded, and we’ve been doing this a long time,” Nolan explained. “I think for those of us who care about movies, we’ve been really waiting to have a crowded marketplace again, and now it’s here and that’s terrific.”

Elsewhere, the star of Oppenheimer, Cillian Murphy, echoed Nolan’s comments, telling the publication: “I think it’s great. I mean, I’ll be going to see Barbie. I can’t wait to see it. I think it’s just great for the industry and for audiences that we have two amazing films by amazing filmmakers coming out the same day. Could spend a whole day in the cinema, what’s better than that?”

“I love the fact that people are talking about going to two movies in a weekend,” added co-star Matt Damon. “Ben [Affleck] and I used to go to two movies every weekend, and I think people should do that.”

Another Oppenheimer cast member, Emily Blunt, also weighed in on the matter, describing it as “awesome”. She said, “the interest in the variety of what’s available is so awesome.” In other news, Cillian Murphy recently said he’d be open to returning to the 28 Days Later franchise if Danny Boyle was to direct another movie.

Watch the trailer for Oppenheimer below.