Cillian Murphy is open to ’28 Days Later’ sequel if Danny Boyle directs the movie









In a new interview, Cillian Murphy said he’d love to make a 28 Days Later sequel if Danny Boyle directs the project.

Murphy starred in the hit post-apocalyptic horror movie 28 Days Later in 2002, directed by Boyle and written by Alex Garland. The film was such a success that it spawned the sequel 28 Weeks Later, which Murphy did not appear in, and was also without Garland and Boyle. Whilst a critical and commercial success, it was not as culturally significant as its predecessor.

In a recent interview with Inverse, both Garland and Boyle revealed that they were holding “serious” conversations about returning to the franchise. Garland said that he “resisted [making a sequel] for a long time because there were things about 28 Weeks that bugged me. I just thought, ‘F*ck that. I’d rather try to write a different story in a different world.'”

“A few years ago an idea materialised in my head for what would be really 28 Years Later,” he continued. “Danny always liked the idea.”

“So we’re talking about it quite seriously, quite diligently,” Boyle added. “If he doesn’t want to direct it himself I’ll be well up for it if we can execute a similarly good idea.”

Now, in a new interview with Collider, Cillian Murphy has weighed in on the prospect. He confirmed he’d “love” to do the film if Garland and Boyle are attached. “I was talking to Danny Boyle recently, and I said, ‘Danny, we shot the movie at the end of 2000.’ So I think we’re definitely approaching the 28 Years Later. But like I’ve always said, I’m up for it. I’d love to do it. If Alex [Garland] thinks there’s a script in it and Danny wants to do it, I’d love to do it.”

Watch the trailer for 28 Days Later below.