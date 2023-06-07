Christine and the Queens shares new single, ‘A Day in the Water’









French musician Christine and the Queens has shared a new single, ‘A Day in the Water’, which teases his upcoming album, PARANOÏA, ANGELS, TRUE LOVE.

The record is set for release on June 9th and features collaborations with the likes of Madonna and 070 Shake. It consists of 20 songs, taking inspiration from the play Angels in America by Tony Kushner.

‘A Day in the Water’ is the fourth single from the upcoming album, following ‘Tears can be so soft’, ‘True love’ and ‘To be honest’. The album has been primarily created by Christine and the Queens, with co-production coming from Mike Dean.

Discussing the new track, the musician explained: “The song is about that feeling of being deep in the water when you feel the world cannot touch you anymore. It’s behind the glass of your own melancholia but in that deep dive of vulnerability, hopefully, the light arrives. The light of honesty.”

PARANOÏA, ANGELS, TRUE LOVE comes less than a year after Christine and the Queens released Redcar les adorables étoiles (prologue), which saw Chris embody the alter-ego Redcar. The new record is a departure from Christine and the Queen’s previous sound, reflecting his dedication to experimentation and keeping his music new and exciting.

Chris explains: “The follow-up PARANOÏA, ANGELS, TRUE LOVE is a key towards heart-opening transformation, a prayer towards the self – the one that breathes through all the loves it is made of.”

“Prior’s real agony in Angels in America is a deep, painful becoming, a shedding of all waters and memories, that then allows angels to immerse deep too, and offer back profound, narrative-altering love – a rest in true love.”

