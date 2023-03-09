Christine and the Queens announce new album ‘PARANOIA, ANGELS, TRUE LOVE’, share new single ‘To Be Honest’









Christine and the Queens has announced a new album entitled PARANOIA, ANGELS, TRUE LOVE, and has shared the first offering from the record in the process, a single called ‘To Be Honest’. The new album follows on from singer-songwriter Chris’ LP that he released last year, Redcar les adorables etoiles.

PARANOIA, ANGELS, TRUE LOVE will be released on June 9th this year on Because Music in the formats of 3xLP, CD and digital. The album can now be preordered, and it also features a guest appearance from the likes of Madonna on several tracks and 070 Shake, who Chris had previously worked with on the song ‘Body’.

Discussing the new album, Chris said, “This new record is the second part of an operatic gesture that also encompassed 2022’s Redcar les adorables étoiles. Taking inspiration from the glorious dramaturgy of Tony Kushner’s iconic play, Angels in America, Redcar felt colourful and absurd like Prior sent to his insane dream-space.

He added, “The follow-up PARANOÏA, ANGELS, TRUE LOVE is a key towards heart-opening transformation, a prayer towards the self – the one that breathes through all the loves it is made of. Prior’s real agony in Angels in America is a deep, painful becoming, a shedding of all waters and memories, that then allows angels to immerse deep too, and offer back profound, narrative-altering love – a rest in true love.”

Check out the track listing for PARANOIA, ANGELS, TRUE LOVE below.

1. ‘Overture’

2. ‘Tears can be so soft’

3. ‘Marvin descending’

4. ‘A day in the water’

5. ‘Full Of Life’

6. ‘Angels crying in my bed (feat. Madonna)’

7. ‘Track 10’

8. ‘Overture (feat. Mike Dean)’

9. ‘He’s been shining for ever, your son’

10. ‘Flowery days’

11. ‘I met an angel (feat. Madonna)’

12. ‘True love (feat. 070 Shake)’

13. ‘Let me touch you once (feat. 070 Shake)’

14. ‘Aimer, puis vivre’

15. ‘Shine’

16. ‘We have to be friends’

17. ‘Lick the light out (feat. Madonna)’

18. ‘To be honest’

19. ‘I feel like an angel’

20. ‘Big eye’