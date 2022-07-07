Christine and the Queens announces ‘Redcar les adorables étoiles’









Christine and the Queens has announced their third studio album, Redcar les adorables étoiles, alongside details for an upcoming live show.

The French singer-songwriter hasn’t released an album since 2018’s highly acclaimed Chris. With the announcement of the new album, Christine and the Queens (real name Héloïse Letissier), has already stirred up much anticipation and excitement.

The new record will see Letissier perform under a new alias called Redcar. Redcar les adorables étoilesi will arrive on September 23rd. The first taster of the upcoming album was released last month, the french language single, ‘Je te vois enfin’.

In a recent press statement, it was uncovered that ‘Je te vois enfin’ aimed to bring in “a new era” for the artist after they hinted in 2020 that they were hard at work on a “vast, hopeful and ambitious” new album. A full tracklist for ‘Redcar les adorables étoiles’ has not yet been revealed as yet.

Letissier has also recently announced a run of three concerts “in the name of poetry” that will take place at the Cirque d’Hiver in Paris (September 22nd/23rd) and the Royal Festival Hall in London (September 30th).

Tickets for the Paris dates will be available on general sale from July 21st while those for the London date will be available from July 25th.

June’s ‘Je te vois enfin’ marked the first solo music from Letissier this year, following their collaboration with Charli XCX and Caroline Polachek on ‘New Shapes’ in 2021. They also previously worked with Charli on 2019’s ‘Gone’ from her third album Charli.

Over the Covid-19 lockdown period, Letissier had been relatively quiet on the music front. In Autumn 2021, they released a surprise two-track EP titled Joseph which marked the first release for the artist since the 2020 EP La Vita Nuova.

Listen to Letissier’s latest single, ‘Je te vois enfin’, below.