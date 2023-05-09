Christine and the Queens release new song ‘Tears Can Be So Soft’









Christine and the Queens has re-emerged with his latest single ‘Tears Can Be So Soft’. This follows previously released efforts ‘To Be Honest’ and ‘True Love’ as he continues to tease his upcoming album Paranoia, Angels and True Love. The LP is due on June 9th.

Christine says the new song “was born out of the marriage of a Marvin Gaye sample that caught my attention, this intoxicating, elegant, almost poised in its melancholy string arrangement”. The French musician wanted “this deep sense of almost womb-like, hypnotic space where the voice could soar in its loneliness,” described by Christine as an “interplay between the suffering that motivates tears and the gentle healing effect they can have.”

‘Tears Can Be So Soft’ is accompanied by a music video directed by Christine as he walks through the streets of Los Angeles and moves along to the rhythm of the song. This is the second track from the record to feature Mike Dean behind the producer’s chair, who has also worked with Lana Del Rey, Beyonce, and Kanye West.

With the new album and singles, Christine and the Queens have returned to his more well-known moniker after adopting the name Redcar for his 2022’s Redcar les adorables étoiles (prologue). The singer used the simplified name Chris on the 2018 album of the same name. Paranoia, Angels and True Love will be the artist’s first album under the Christine and the Queens moniker since his debut, 2014’s Chaleur humaine.